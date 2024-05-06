Arbor Realty Trust’s (ABR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

