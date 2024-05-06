GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQGGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Carver 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. 74.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

