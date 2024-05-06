Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
