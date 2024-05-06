Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $9.58 on Monday. Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

