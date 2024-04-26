Ardor Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.17 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $104.81 million and $9.17 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00054779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.