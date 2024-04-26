Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

