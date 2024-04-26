Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 11,971 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,238,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,935,000 after acquiring an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.91. 9,044,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,718,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

