Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. 112,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

