Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,131 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 17.03% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ROSC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile
