Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,048,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Suzano Trading Down 11.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Suzano Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

