Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,048,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,317,880 shares.The stock last traded at $11.13 and had previously closed at $11.75.
Suzano Trading Down 11.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Suzano
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzano
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.