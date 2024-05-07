Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 439,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 765,387 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.14.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 235.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 103.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

