Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (AKT.A, ALS, AZO, BBY, CHWY, CIFR, CPG, ENTA, ESI, HD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 7th:

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $395.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $243.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) was given a C$1.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $44.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.45. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $310.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.60 to C$0.65. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.85 to $1.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

