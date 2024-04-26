Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,274 shares of company stock valued at $72,410,859. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.16. 193,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,440. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.19.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

