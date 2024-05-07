Telefónica (TEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telefónica to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. 137,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

