Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 305,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,033. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

