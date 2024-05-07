Invivyd (IVVD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 143,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,211. The company has a market cap of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

