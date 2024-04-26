Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 538 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.22. 226,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.86, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

