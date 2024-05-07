Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.46.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Chart Industries stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. 74,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,809. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.