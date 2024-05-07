Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.70.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter King 48,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.