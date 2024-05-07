Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

