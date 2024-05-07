InflaRx (IFRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect InflaRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Stock Down 1.2 %

InflaRx stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFRX

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.