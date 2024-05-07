Hanover Foods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTC:HNFSA)

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
Shares of Hanover Foods stock remained flat at $65.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Hanover Foods has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $70.00.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Foods
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.