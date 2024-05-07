Hanover Foods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (OTC:HNFSA)

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hanover Foods stock remained flat at $65.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Hanover Foods has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Hanover Foods Company Profile

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

