GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at TD Cowen

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 94,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

