Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 1,905,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,802. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.
