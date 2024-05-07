DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXPE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. 9,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

