Mogo (MOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MOGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,205. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Mogo has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

