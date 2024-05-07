Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Free Report) (TSE:KFS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

KFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 2,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kingsway Financial Services has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $115,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,903 shares of company stock worth $16,242 over the last ninety days. 54.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

