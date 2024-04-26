Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,558 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,480 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,719. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.