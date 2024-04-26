Bailard Inc. Sells 1,595 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,995,000 after buying an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,731,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

