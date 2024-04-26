Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.06.

Shares of HLT opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 752.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $11,144,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $257,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

