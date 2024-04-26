Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF alerts:

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSME traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 13,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $156.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

About Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.