Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.08% of SkyWest worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 279,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest



SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

