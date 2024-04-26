Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires 221,932 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.71% of Fuel Tech worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 91,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 4.34.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

