Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. 1,077,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

