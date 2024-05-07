Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.98. 479,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,925. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $357.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

