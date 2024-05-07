Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. 1,770,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.31.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

