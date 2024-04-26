Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,774 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 694,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 479,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.