Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42.

Enpro Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NPO stock traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.28. 221,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,799. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.04 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average of $147.06.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enpro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enpro news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

