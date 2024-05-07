Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 310 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 550,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

