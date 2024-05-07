Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.92. 819,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.89 and a 200-day moving average of $437.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

