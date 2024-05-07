Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 514 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $249.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,673. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

