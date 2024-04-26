Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 38,264 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.96% of Mistras Group worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 157.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Price Performance

NYSE MG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mistras Group



Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Stories

