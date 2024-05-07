StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

