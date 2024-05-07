Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -484.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

