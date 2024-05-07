Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $262.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

