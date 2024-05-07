Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BXSL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

BXSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

