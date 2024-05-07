Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:BXSL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.65.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BXSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
