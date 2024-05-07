Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.85.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after purchasing an additional 138,510 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,815,000 after buying an additional 71,759 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

