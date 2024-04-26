CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 271.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CECO. Roth Mkm upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CECO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 80,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,560. The company has a market cap of $885.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

