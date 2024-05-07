iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. 5,301,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,965,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

