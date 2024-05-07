Idaho Trust Bank Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,127. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

